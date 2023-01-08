CONGRATS !!
You've made the first step towards your Health / Fitness Journey!
ACE Certified Personal Trainer
Expertise: Fat Loss /Weight Loss, Strength Training, Functional Training, HIIT's and Nutrition.
Born in Washington D.C and raised in Maryland. I am a mom of 5, an educator, Personal Trainer and a Fitness Nutrition Specialist. I have been athletic all my life. I've played a variety of sports such as Basketball, Tennis, Flag Football and Track.
As a Personal Trainer, I’ve experienced firsthand the transformative power of weight loss. Going from 230 pounds to 170 pounds and beyond, significantly boosted my confidence. This positive change has fueled my passion to support and inspire others on their fitness journeys. Witnessing the impact it can have on someone’s life motivates me to continue helping others achieve their health and fitness goals.
It is my true vocation to help other individuals reach the goals they set for themselves. Through dedication, consistency, and determination, one's goal shall be met.
TRUST THE PROCESS!
With years of success and experience, we are capable of analyzing your body and creating a fitness plan that will help you reach your goals. At No Cut Cards Fitness, we meet our clients where they're at and then scaffold them up by developing an exercise regimen with cardio, strength training, flexibility and functional movements specific to their individual needs and goals. We teach our clients on how to go through the moves safely and effectively with proper form and technique.
To ensure the best results for our clients, we will work with you to keep you on track and motivated to reach your goals which includes having a conversation surrounding healthy eating, because in the kitchen is where it STARTS!!!!!
I went from this…to this. Long journey, but I feel soooo much better. A big thank you to my fitness coach. Valerie & “No Cut Cards Fitness”.
Before starting at No Cut Cards Fitness, she wasn't sure how far she would be able to go because she was in Physical Therapy and was limited, but....
We understand that adapting new fitness habits is difficult and often times fails. Our goal is to change your view on fitness, one step at a time, so that it becomes a part of who you are and your lifestyle. We strongly believe that if you practice healthy habits, you will be able to obtain a healthy lifestyle.
Personal Training
Nutrition Coaching
Habit Coaching
Individualized No Cut Cards Get Ur Hustle on Programs
Fully Integrated Trainer Support and much more!!!
Regular strength training enhances your muscle strength and flexibility.
Jumping rope not only improves your cardio and muscular strength, but it also helps to burn calories for weight loss.
