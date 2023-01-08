ACE Certified Personal Trainer





Expertise: Fat Loss /Weight Loss, Strength Training, Functional Training, HIIT's and Nutrition.





Born in Washington D.C and raised in Maryland. I am a mom of 5, an educator, Personal Trainer and a Fitness Nutrition Specialist. I have been athletic all my life. I've played a variety of sports such as Basketball, Tennis, Flag Football and Track.





As a Personal Trainer, I’ve experienced firsthand the transformative power of weight loss. Going from 230 pounds to 170 pounds and beyond, significantly boosted my confidence. This positive change has fueled my passion to support and inspire others on their fitness journeys. Witnessing the impact it can have on someone’s life motivates me to continue helping others achieve their health and fitness goals.





It is my true vocation to help other individuals reach the goals they set for themselves. Through dedication, consistency, and determination, one's goal shall be met.





TRUST THE PROCESS!